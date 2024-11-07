News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Rahul, Easwaran flop adds to India's opening woes

Rahul, Easwaran flop adds to India's opening woes

November 07, 2024 15:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul walks off after being dismissed for 4 on Day 1 of the unofficial Test between Australia A and India A in Melbourne, on Thursday 

IMAGE: KL Rahul walks off after being dismissed for 4 on Day 1 of the unofficial Test between Australia A and India A in Melbourne, on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au

India continued to fret over the composition of their opening pair for the series opener against Australia later this month after KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran failed to impress in the second unofficial Test at the MCG, on Thursday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will need a new opening partner for the series opener as India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the Perth Test for personal reasons.

An uncapped Easwaran and a 53-Test veteran Rahul, who is known for his ability to bat anywhere in the order, are the leading contenders to partner Jaiswal in Perth, but both fell cheaply against Australia A.

 

Easwaran made a three-ball duck falling to Michael Neser, while Rahul made four before Scott Boland dismissed him caught behind.

On a bouncy pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India A slumped to 65-5, before Dhruv Jurel struck a gritty 80 to help them post 161 all out.

Neser claimed 4-27, but left the field with a hamstring injury in a major blow to his hopes of a test recall in the five-match series against India.

Australian opener Nathan McSweeney, who is tipped to fill the void created by David Warner's retirement, failed to impress as he fell for 14.

Sam Konstas, another name being touted as a possible opening partner for Usman Khawaja, was batting on one as Australia A reached stumps on 53-2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Will Captain India Next?
Who Will Captain India Next?
'India will turn things around in time'
'India will turn things around in time'
UCL: Villa's Mings left red-faced over bizarre penalty
UCL: Villa's Mings left red-faced over bizarre penalty
America Stoops to Conquer
America Stoops to Conquer
Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat, Rs 50 lakh demanded
Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat, Rs 50 lakh demanded
Ministry of Environment issues new rules post SC order
Ministry of Environment issues new rules post SC order
Citadel: Honey Bunny Review
Citadel: Honey Bunny Review

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Jurel vies for selectors' attention with fighting 50
Jurel vies for selectors' attention with fighting 50
T20Is: Second string India look to start win win in SA
T20Is: Second string India look to start win win in SA

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances