West Indies name strong squad for T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Shai Hope will captain the West Indies at the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope was named captain of the West Indies side for the T20 World Cup.

The two-time champions have included young batter Quentin Sampson and pacer Shamar Joseph.

Eleven players from the last edition have been retained.

Shai Hope will lead two-time champions West Indies in next month's T20 World Cup with the Caribbean squad also featuring rookie batter Quentin Sampson and pacer Shamar Joseph.

Former skipper Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd and Rovman Powell also returned to the West Indies' side after missing their three-match series against Afghanistan -- which they lost 1-2 -- due to T20 commitments.

Hope did not feature in the series against Afghanistan as he was busy playing in the recently concluded SA20.

As many as 11 players from the last T20 World Cup, which was held in the Americas, were retained in the squad for the competition that features 20 teams and starts on February 7.

The West Indies have won the T20 World Cup twice, in 2012 and 2016, under the captaincy of Daren Sammy, who is now their head coach.

The Caribbean side are placed in Group C along with former champions England, debutant Italy, Nepal, and Scotland, who have replaced Bangladesh after their refusal to travel to India for the tournament.

The West Indies will take on South Africa in an away three-match T20I series from January 27-31 to bolster their preparations for the World Cup.

Their opening match in the T20 World Cup will be against Scotland in Kolkata on February 7.

The West Indies squad:

Shai Hope (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Johnson Charles (Wicketkeeper), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hossein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.