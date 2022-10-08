News
West Indies batter Campbell gets 4-year anti-doping ban

West Indies batter Campbell gets 4-year anti-doping ban

October 08, 2022 10:40 IST
West Indies batter' John Campbell was accused of refusing to provide a blood sample at his home in Kingston in April.

IMAGE: West Indies batter' John Campbell was accused of refusing to provide a blood sample at his home in Kingston in April. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

West Indies batter John Campbell has been slapped with a four-year ban for violation of an anti-doping rule, according to a Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) decision, seen by Reuters.

 

Friday's 18-page decision by a three-member independent panel followed a charge of evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection.

Campbell played 20 Test matches, six One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals for the West Indies, before JADCO accused him of refusing to provide a blood sample at his home in Kingston in April.

"The ... panel is persuaded to a comfortable degree of satisfaction that the athlete committed an anti-doping rule violation, namely breach of JADCO rule 2.3. ...," the decision read in part.

"The panel does not find, on the evidence presented, that the athlete's anti-doping violation was not intentional.

"In the circumstances of this case the athlete is ineligible for a period of 4 years," it added, citing the applicable JADCO rule 10.3.1, with the ban backdated to start from notification of the violation on May 10 this year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
