HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Were the changes worth it? They'll sit back and say no'

'Were the changes worth it? They'll sit back and say no'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 22, 2025 11:15 IST

x

Ajinkya Rahane is stumped by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off the bowling of Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane is stumped by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off the bowling of Washington Sundar during their IPL match on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled with batting issues throughout this IPL season and the changes made for the home game against Gujarat Titans were not effective, feels former captain Eoin Morgan.

 

KKR's loss to Gujarat Titans by 39 runs in Kolkata on Monday was their second consecutive defeat in the tournament, third in the last five matches and overall fifth in eight games.

It has also been a season of struggle at home for the three-time champions who have also lost three of the four matches at the Eden Gardens.

"Kolkata Knight Riders has simply not bounced back as well as we would have liked them to. It's always a good sign for a strong team with a lot of character around, but they had the same failures that they've shown throughout the tournament,” said JioStar expert Morgan.

"They made a couple of changes (against GT), mainly to try and gain some impetus in their batting line-up, and it didn't necessarily come off. Were the changes worth it? They'll sit back and say no."

Morgan said KKR failed to forge partnerships in chase of 199 as they finished at an ordinary 159 for eight.

"It was interesting to hear Ajinkya Rahane talk about 199 being a chaseable score because towards the back end of Gujarat Titans' innings, we thought the ball held up more than we expected (and) that made finding boundaries harder," he said.

Morgan added, "But there was no rhythm, no substantial partnerships -- almost the polar opposite of what Gujarat Titans displayed."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5 Reasons Why KKR Are Struggling in IPL 2025
5 Reasons Why KKR Are Struggling in IPL 2025
Fielding, opening woes hurting us: Rahane
Fielding, opening woes hurting us: Rahane
Shubman Gill's Eden Knock Tells an Incredible Story
Shubman Gill's Eden Knock Tells an Incredible Story
Bumrah, Mandhana bag top Wisden honours
Bumrah, Mandhana bag top Wisden honours
Duplantis, Biles win top honours at Laureus Awards
Duplantis, Biles win top honours at Laureus Awards

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mamta Kulkarni's Top 7 Songs

webstory image 2

Samsung Now Offers Galaxy M56 5G at ₹27,999

webstory image 3

11 Bizarre Finds On Amazon You Won't Believe Exist

VIDEOS

SPOTTED: Sara Tendulkar at Mumbai airport0:49

SPOTTED: Sara Tendulkar at Mumbai airport

PM Modi leaves for Saudi Arabia 1:12

PM Modi leaves for Saudi Arabia

JD Vance, wife Usha Vance with kids arrive in Jaipur3:23

JD Vance, wife Usha Vance with kids arrive in Jaipur

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD