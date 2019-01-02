rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sania Mirza's family picture you will fall in love with!

Sania Mirza's family picture you will fall in love with!

January 02, 2019 16:35 IST

Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza and her husband and former Pakistani cricket captain, Shoaib Malik became proud parents to a baby boy, Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.

Sania is planning on a comeback in the New Year. But before that she treats us with a cute first family photograph.

The doting mother is seen lovingly gaze at her 3-month-old son, while husband Shoaib Malik enjoys a sound sleep in the background! 

Sharing the picture, Sania tweeted, “This past year I have so much to be thankful for my greatest gift Izhaan. Ps- this coming year I don’t wanna sleep like a baby - just want to sleep like@realshoaibmalik.” 

Recently, the world finally got a glimpse of Sania's baby boy Izhaan.

The tennis ace shared the first-ever picture of her son on social media with a caption, “Living life in the fast lane can be fun !!! It’s time to say hello to the world.”

Izhaan looked a bundle of joy as he obliged mummy with a perfect smile.

Here’s sending our love to the super cute family.

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik, Izhaan
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use