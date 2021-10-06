News
We'll go all out to win Australia T20 series: Harmanpreet

We'll go all out to win Australia T20 series: Harmanpreet

Source: PTI
October 06, 2021 18:51 IST
Australia's Meg Lanning and India's Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the series trophy ahead of the T20 International series, at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia, on Wednesday

IMAGE: Australia's Meg Lanning and India's Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the winner's trophy ahead of the T20 International series, at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia, on Wednesday. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Back into the side after missing the ODIs and one-off Test Down Under, India's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur vowed to go all out against Australia in the three-match series, saying the team needs to win it at all cost.

 

India lost the three-match ODI series 1-2 before drawing the historic pink ball Test.

Harmanpreet missed both, the ODIs and Test, due to a thumb injury and, having recovered, is desperate to draw curtains on the tour with a rare series win under her belt.

"It is unfortunate that I missed the ODIs and Tests, but if I had more days between ODIs and the Test match, I could have recovered and played. But it is past now," Harmanpreet said, on the eve of the first T20 International in Gold Coast on Thursday.

"We now just want to go all out and win the series at any cost. These three matches are very important for us."

Harmanpreet said getting an opportunity to play all three formats during a tour is a great sign for women's cricket as a whole.

"Earlier we used to play mostly ODIs and T20s but now we are getting the opportunity to play all the three formats which is good for us. I feel everybody should get equal opportunity," she said.

"Before this series we played against South Africa and England after almost a year, but I can say that we are now in great shape.

"Playing back-to-back cricket helps in improvement of the team in all fields."

Harmanpreet said it was tough for any player to play cricket amid the pandemic while living in bio-secure bubbles.

"We didn't get to play cricket for the last one year and then we got the opportunity. But it was tough to live in bio-bubbles, spending long time away from friends and family, and follow all rules and regulations. But that is how it is."

