'We'll come out with policy to prevent pre-determined retirement'

'We'll come out with policy to prevent pre-determined retirement'

Source: PTI
July 07, 2023 23:56 IST
The trend of players plying their trade in overseas leagues right after their retirement from international cricket or IPL has irked the board.

CSK's Ambati Rayudu

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu had announced his retirement from the IPL after the 2023 final, and will now be playing for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket in the US. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI Apex Council said on Friday that no consensus could be reached on the cooling-off period for retired players to take part in overseas T20 leagues.

 

However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the board will come up with a policy to prevent players taking retirement from domestic cricket and the IPL, with Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu being the prime example.

Rayudu had announced his retirement from the IPL after the 2023 final, and will now be playing for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket in the US.

"We'll come out with a policy to prevent the trend of pre-determined retirement. The office-bearers will make a policy and send it back for approval," Shah said.

Earlier, it was expected that the BCCI would add a time frame clause to prevent Indian cricketers from taking the overseas route soon after saying goodbye to international cricket.

The BCCI already protects its active players from participating in T20 leagues around the world.

"No decision was taken on that. The BCCI is right in protecting its players while it is natural for cricketers to explore options outside India once they are retired. We need to strike a balance," said a BCCI official.

 

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

