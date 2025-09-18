HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Winning debut for England's youngest captain Bethell

September 18, 2025 00:37 IST

Jacob Bethell

IMAGE: At 21 years and 329 days, Jacob Bethell is the youngest man to captain England in international cricket. Photograph: ANI Photo

Opener Phil Salt smashed 89 runs as England outclassed Ireland by four wickets in the first T20 International to give Jacob Bethell a winning start to his record-breaking captaincy on Wednesday.

Ireland scored a healthy196/3 in their 20 overs but England managed to overhaul the target in 17.4 overs.

At 21 years and 329 days, Bethell is the youngest man to lead England in international cricket.

Salt, less than a week after his remarkable 141 not out against South Africa, hammered 89 runs off 46 balls, hitting 10 fours and four sixes.

 

Having won the toss and sent the hosts in, Bethell saw Ireland captain Paul Stirling and Ross Adair share an attacking opening stand of 57 before both were dismissed by spinner Liam Dawson.

Lorcan Tucker (61 not out) and Harry Tector (55) helped Ireland take control in the middle overs with a cracking 123-run partnership off just 68 balls.


