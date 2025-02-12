'We Win, You Lose': PCB Chief Taunts Critics

PCB chairman Naqvi hits back at social media trollers after stadium revamp

IMAGE: Mohsin Naqvi took a dig at the social media trollers who claimed that PCB won't be able to complete the renovation work in time. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hit back at social media trolls who questioned the board's ability to complete the upgradation of Karachi and Lahore stadiums in time before the upcoming Champions Trophy, beginning on February 19.

Over the past month, the PCB faced a lot of criticism regarding the timely completion of the renovation of the stadiums, which will host the Champions Trophy matches.

After a shift in venue for a bilateral Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi last year and the extension of the deadline for the completion of stadiums, there were concerns about whether Pakistan could complete the work in time.

However, the board managed to ensure that the stadiums were ready in time to host the matches for the marquee event. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium played host to two tri-nation matches, which were played between Pakistan and New Zealand and South Africa and the Blackcaps.

During the inauguration of the newly renovated Karachi Stadium on Tuesday, Naqvi took a dig at the social media trollers who claimed that PCB won't be able to complete the renovation work in time.

"We win, you lose. This is for those who claimed on social media that we could not complete the construction of this stadium. If we failed to complete this, you would have won, and we were unsuccessful. However, by completing this (upgradation) project, we won, and you lose now," Naqvi said as quoted from Geo News.

He also thanked the workers for their hard work, which was dedicated towards the timely completion of the stadiums, "I admit here that Karachi stadium would look more good than Lahore's Gaddafi stadium."

The newly constructed pavilion of the Karachi stadium features dressing rooms for players and match officials, complemented by hospitality rooms.