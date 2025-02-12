HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'We Win, You Lose': PCB Chief Taunts Critics

'We Win, You Lose': PCB Chief Taunts Critics

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2025 16:10 IST

x

PCB chairman Naqvi hits back at social media trollers after stadium revamp

PCB

IMAGE: Mohsin Naqvi took a dig at the social media trollers who claimed that PCB won't be able to complete the renovation work in time. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hit back at social media trolls who questioned the board's ability to complete the upgradation of Karachi and Lahore stadiums in time before the upcoming Champions Trophy, beginning on February 19.

Over the past month, the PCB faced a lot of criticism regarding the timely completion of the renovation of the stadiums, which will host the Champions Trophy matches.

 

After a shift in venue for a bilateral Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi last year and the extension of the deadline for the completion of stadiums, there were concerns about whether Pakistan could complete the work in time.

However, the board managed to ensure that the stadiums were ready in time to host the matches for the marquee event. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium played host to two tri-nation matches, which were played between Pakistan and New Zealand and South Africa and the Blackcaps.

During the inauguration of the newly renovated Karachi Stadium on Tuesday, Naqvi took a dig at the social media trollers who claimed that PCB won't be able to complete the renovation work in time.

PCB

"We win, you lose. This is for those who claimed on social media that we could not complete the construction of this stadium. If we failed to complete this, you would have won, and we were unsuccessful. However, by completing this (upgradation) project, we won, and you lose now," Naqvi said as quoted from Geo News.

He also thanked the workers for their hard work, which was dedicated towards the timely completion of the stadiums, "I admit here that Karachi stadium would look more good than Lahore's Gaddafi stadium."

The newly constructed pavilion of the Karachi stadium features dressing rooms for players and match officials, complemented by hospitality rooms.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah out, Siraj snubbed! India taking too many risks
Bumrah out, Siraj snubbed! India taking too many risks
Check Out Champions Trophy Teams!
Check Out Champions Trophy Teams!
'What A Messy Selection!'
'What A Messy Selection!'
How India Fared In Champions Trophy
How India Fared In Champions Trophy
Aus in crisis; Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood out of CT
Aus in crisis; Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood out of CT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Check Out Champions Trophy Teams!

webstory image 2

8 Romantic Films To Binge-Watch On V-Day

webstory image 3

Trips For Two! 11 Valentine's Day Getaways

VIDEOS

Ageless Malaika Looks Stunning!0:57

Ageless Malaika Looks Stunning!

Aamir Khan with son Junaid outside their house0:36

Aamir Khan with son Junaid outside their house

Braveheart lost: Family grieves soldier killed in J-K's Akhnoor 2:59

Braveheart lost: Family grieves soldier killed in J-K's...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD