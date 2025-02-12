HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Australia in crisis; Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood out of Champions Trophy

Australia in crisis; Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood out of Champions Trophy

Last updated on: February 12, 2025 09:03 IST

Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc has pulled out of the Champions Trophy due to personal reasons. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the Champions Trophy for personal reasons, leaving the squad without its three frontline quicks for the ODI tournament in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Starc's withdrawal comes after pace stalwarts Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out due to injuries.

World champions Australia will now lean on a quartet of fringe fast bowlers - Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis - in their bid for more ODI silverware.

Selectors said Starc would also not be available for the two warmup ODIs against Sri Lanka in Colombo, the first starting later on Wednesday.

"We understand and respect Mitch's decision," selector George Bailey said in a statement on Wednesday.

 

"His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament."

Selectors confirmed Steve Smith will lead the depleted squad in Cummins' absence, having recently captained Australia in their 2-0 series sweep of the test series against Sri Lanka.

Australia will also be without injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and seam bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis who retired from ODIs in a surprise last week.

Power hitter Jake Fraser-McGurk has been included in the 15-man squad and may replace Marsh at number three in the batting, with Matt Short and Travis Head likely to open.

Legspinner Tanveer Sangha has also claimed a spot, having played the last of his two ODIs in September 2023 away to India.

Australia open their Champions Trophy campaign against England in Lahore on Feb. 22 and play further group matches against South Africa and Afghanistan.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
