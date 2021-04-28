Guess who these cricketers are!

April 28, 2021 11:59 IST

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad's David Warner and Kane Williamson on board a flight to New Delhi. Photograph: cricket.com.au

Rarely do we see our cricketers in full PPE kit, coupled with face shield, rendering them unrecognisable.

This is precisely what happened when David Warner, Kane Williamson and Co, dressed in full PPE kit, and boarded the flight to New Delhi.

'Safety first: David Warner and Kane Williamson in full PPE as the Sunrisers head to Delhi #IPL2021. Photo @davidwarner31,' cricket.com.au captioned a picture of Dave and Kane posted on their Twitter handle.

After a forgetful phase in Chennai, SunRisers Hyderabad play their next set of IPL games in New Delhi and will hope for a change of luck with a change of venue.