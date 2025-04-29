We could have reacted well: Sudharsan

IMAGE: The left-handed Vaibhav Suryavanshi took apart the GT bowling attack comprising of experienced Indian bowlers in Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI

Top-order batter Sai Sudharsan felt Gujarat Titans could have reacted well and executed better plans after the carnage inflicted by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the powerplay during their pulsating clash in Jaipur in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

During Rajasthan's pursuit of a daunting 210-run target, Ishant Sharma lured Jaiswal to skew the ball high in the air. A fielder was available closer to the landing zone, but wicketkeeper Jos Buttler called it, got underneath the ball and floored it. If the outcome had been different, the moment could have defined the entire fixture and how Rajasthan would have approached the chase.

"We cannot be so harsh on that. But at the same time, definitely, we could have, we should have, and we could have taken that catch, and it could have made a big difference in the game," Sudharsan told reporters at the post-match press conference.

Sudharsan too was effusive in his praise for Suryavanshi.

"No credit taken away from Vaibhav the way he batted was tremendous and was fantastic to watch but at the same time we could have reacted well. The way they started the powerplay was brilliant but we could have better plans," Sudharsan said.

"When we finished we felt it was par or may be 10 runs above par. But the way they started and batted showed us we were wrong and we could have also maximised a bit more."

"Maybe the lengths, and we could have been aware of the wicket, how it reacted to the ball, which they bowled in the first innings. Maybe we could have taken cues from that and executed that. Maybe we could have gone wider, we could have not bowled into his arc, maybe we could have done that, and things would have been different," he added.