Why LSG owner Goenka is thanking Suryavanshi

IMAGE: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's tweet of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his dad Sanjiv at the erstwhile Rising Pune Supergiant match in 2017. Photograph: BCCI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is become the toast of the nation after he helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) pull off a stunning eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT), chasing down a mammoth 210-run target in just 15.5 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Hammering a blistering 101 off just 38 balls, an innings that included seven boundaries and eleven sixes, Suryavanshi entered the record books to become the youngest player to hit an IPL ton.

And passing on his good wishes to the 14 year old player was Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka.

This came after a picture of Vaibhav and his dad at an IPL game, with the 7 year old supporting Goenka's erstwhile franchise Rising Pune Supergiant.

'Last night I watched in awe… this morning I came across this photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for my then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017. Thanks Vaibhav. Lots of good wishes and support,' Goenka tweeted.