IPL: Friendship overload as Jaiswal praises Suryavanshi

'One of the best innings I have seen'

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal gets playful with Vaibhav Suryavanshi after their win over Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday. Photographs: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal was all praise for young Vaibhab Suryavanshi after Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a stunning eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT), chasing down a mammoth 210-run target in just 15.5 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Suryavanshi was the star of the show, hammering a blistering 101 off just 38 balls, an innings that included seven boundaries and eleven sixes.

After the match, Jaiswal, who himself played a vital hand with an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls, lauded Suryavanshi's extraordinary effort.

"Incredible innings, one of the best I have seen. Hope he will do it for us for a long time," Jaiswal said.

"I was telling him to just keep going, incredible today. He just played amazing shots, he practises well, works hard in the hits. He has the game and temperament, wish him all the luck," he added.

Jaiswal also spoke about the team's focus on closing out matches better after a few narrow finishes in their recent outings.

"We were talking that somebody needs to stay and finish the game after the last three games. I was there luckily today and tried my best," he added.

On his own performance, Jaiswal reached a personal milestone by completing 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the match. His composed knock featured nine boundaries and two sixes and provided crucial stability.

Jaiswal emphasised the team's approach moving forward, echoing the words of their coach.

"Our coach says one game at a time and we'll give 100% each game," he said.