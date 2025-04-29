HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL: Friendship overload as Jaiswal praises Suryavanshi

IPL: Friendship overload as Jaiswal praises Suryavanshi

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 29, 2025 15:30 IST

x

'One of the best innings I have seen'

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal gets playful with Vaibhav Suryavanshi after their win over Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal gets playful with Vaibhav Suryavanshi after their win over Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday. Photographs: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal was all praise for young Vaibhab Suryavanshi after Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a stunning eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT), chasing down a mammoth 210-run target in just 15.5 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Suryavanshi was the star of the show, hammering a blistering 101 off just 38 balls, an innings that included seven boundaries and eleven sixes.

 

After the match, Jaiswal, who himself played a vital hand with an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls, lauded Suryavanshi's extraordinary effort.

"Incredible innings, one of the best I have seen. Hope he will do it for us for a long time," Jaiswal said.

"I was telling him to just keep going, incredible today. He just played amazing shots, he practises well, works hard in the hits. He has the game and temperament, wish him all the luck," he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi 

Jaiswal also spoke about the team's focus on closing out matches better after a few narrow finishes in their recent outings.

"We were talking that somebody needs to stay and finish the game after the last three games. I was there luckily today and tried my best," he added.

On his own performance, Jaiswal reached a personal milestone by completing 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the match. His composed knock featured nine boundaries and two sixes and provided crucial stability.

Jaiswal emphasised the team's approach moving forward, echoing the words of their coach.

"Our coach says one game at a time and we'll give 100% each game," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Where might Vaibhav Suryavanshi end up?
Where might Vaibhav Suryavanshi end up?
Vaibhav gets massive windfall from Bihar CM Nitish
Vaibhav gets massive windfall from Bihar CM Nitish
When VVS Laxman recommended Suryavanshi to Dravid
When VVS Laxman recommended Suryavanshi to Dravid
Vaibhav's dad thanks Dravid, Bihar cricket
Vaibhav's dad thanks Dravid, Bihar cricket
'Vaibhav will break into Indian team in 1-2 years'
'Vaibhav will break into Indian team in 1-2 years'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

When Stars Enjoyed A Trip To Kashmir

webstory image 2

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 3

10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi

VIDEOS

Oncologist Dr Vijayalakshmi shares heartwarming moment with PM at Padma Awards0:49

Oncologist Dr Vijayalakshmi shares heartwarming moment...

Heartwarming! PM bows down to 96-yr-old puppeteer at Rashtrapati Bhavan1:21

Heartwarming! PM bows down to 96-yr-old puppeteer at...

Wamiqa Gabbi spotted at Mumbai Airport1:20

Wamiqa Gabbi spotted at Mumbai Airport

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD