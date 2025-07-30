HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
WCL 2025: India boycott semifinal against Pakistan!

July 30, 2025 17:13 IST

India were set to play Pakistan in the semifinal of the tournament on Thursday at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Dhawan

IMAGE: India, led by Yuvraj Singh, had refused to play the group-stage match against Pakistan earlier in the tournament. Photograph: Kind Courtesy World Championship of Legends/X

India have refused to play against arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinals of the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham on Thursday, citing the nation's stand against any bilateral sporting ties with the neighbouring country after the gruesome Pahalagam terror attack.

The Indian team which includes legends like Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina among others have already expressed their unwillingness to play against Pakistan following the terror attack and the subsequent 'Operation Sindoor' launched by India.

India took a similar stand like they did in the group-stage match against Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

In that game, several top former India cricketers had refused to play against Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

EasyMyTrip, a top sponsor of the league, has already made it position clear on the Indo-Pak match.

 

"We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you've made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand," the travel-tech company's co-founder Nishant Pitti wrote on his 'X' handle.

"@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL.

"Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later Always," he added.

India Champions advanced to the semifinals after defeating West Indies Champions in just 13.2 overs in their last group match on Tuesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
