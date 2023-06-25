News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gauhati HC stays Wrestling Federation of India elections

Gauhati HC stays Wrestling Federation of India elections

Source: PTI
June 25, 2023 17:47 IST
IMAGE: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during their sit-in protest in New Delhi last month seeking the arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied the allegations of sexual assault. Photograph: PTI

The Gauhati High Court on Sunday stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, scheduled for July 11, on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association.

 

Assam Wrestling Association, in its petition filed against the WFI, IOA ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry, said that though it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI, it was granted one "despite recommendation made by then WFI Executive Committee at WFI's General Council in Gonda, on November 15, 2014.

The ad-hoc panel has fixed June 25 as the last date for receiving the names for the electoral college while the while the elections to elect the new governing body would be held on July 11.

The petitioner contended that unless their body is affiliated to the WFI, and they can nominate their representative to the electoral college, the election process should be stalled.

The court directed the respondents -- WFI ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry -- that till the next date is fixed for hearing they should not proceed with the elections of the Executive Committee of the WFI.

The court fixed July 17 as the next date for hearing.

