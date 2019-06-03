News
Watch: Team India sweating it out in the nets

Watch: Team India sweating it out in the nets

June 03, 2019 21:00 IST

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya undergoes full-fledged practice session. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Team India underwent a full member training session at the Rose Bowl stadium ahead of their first ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who sustained a small injury on the thumb during the last practice session, looked in good shape and spent time at the ground. He practiced and was also seen bowling to Rohit Sharma in the nets.

 

 

The most experienced player, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen in fielding session with the coach and later he moved to the nets to enhance his batting. Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav were seen batting as well.

Apart from the batsmen, bowling unit comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav bowled in nets. Bumrah was seen with the head coach Ravi Shastri for quite a long discussion.

During the practice session, Cheif Selector MSK Prasad was watching the players from the pavilion. This may be the last practice session before the team's opening match against South Africa, scheduled on June 5. 

Source: ANI
