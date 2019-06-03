Ranveer's fanboy moments with cricket legends

June 03, 2019 13:49 IST

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh with Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh was on a photo-clicking spree with legendary cricketers and he posted pictures of his meetings with them on his Instagram page.

The young actor has his 'fanboy moments' as he shared the frame with Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Shane Warne and Windies legend Viv Richards.

Ranveer Singh, who recently introduced the 'Kapil's Devils,' will be seen in the upcoming film '83'.

The Bollywood powerhouse will be portraying Kapil Dev in the film and has in the past met the former India captain and taking notes from the legend himself on several occasions.

And now, to add more power to his character, Ranveer met another legend -- Sunil Gavaskar among other cricketers.

The 'Gully Boy' actor also hung-out with former Australian spinner Shane Warne and shared a picture of his meeting with the cricketing legends on Instagram.

Recently, the actor posted a few pictures with Kapil Dev where he was seen with a notebook and a pen, and it appeared that he is taking notes from the cricketer.

The film, '83' is based on the ace cricketer Kapil Dev who is credited with India's World Cup victory in 1983. He also served as Indian team's coach from 1999 to 2000.

Apart from Ranveer, Saqib Saleem, Addinath M Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, R Badree, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Dhairya Karwa and Nishnat Dahhiya will be seen in the film.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.