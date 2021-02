February 12, 2021 11:04 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats in the nets on Friday, February 12, 2021. Photographs: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Captain Virat Kohli is preparing hard to come good in the second Test starting on Saturday, February 13.

Be it in a match situation or in the nets, the skipper's intensity is always high.

Looking ever so focussed self at practice, Kohli, who scored a half century in the second innings of the first Test against England, tweeted pics of him at training and wrote: 'The work goes on'.