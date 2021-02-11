News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's Archer to miss second Test against India with elbow injury

England's Archer to miss second Test against India with elbow injury

Last updated on: February 11, 2021 22:33 IST
Jofra Archer

IMAGE: England fast bowler Jofra Archer. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India that begins on Saturday in Chennai due to an elbow injury, the country's cricket board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

 

Archer, 25, experienced discomfort during the first Test, also in Chennai, and bowled only nine overs in the second innings. The ECB said he had an injection in his right elbow.

"The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad," the ECB said in a statement.

Potential replacements in the touring squad include veteran pacer Stuart Broad and Olly Stone.

England lead the four-Test series 1-0 after winning the first match by 227 runs.

