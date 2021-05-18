Mithali, Harmanpreet thank BCCI for regular COVID tests

May 18, 2021 18:46 IST

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Singh and Mithali Raj. Harmanpreet while thanking the board also said some players made their own choice of travel to Mumbai, keeping in mind the distance and individual convenience. Photograph: BCCI

The India women's Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not only arranging charters to take the cricketers to Mumbai for the two-week quarantine ahead of the UK tour, but also for conducting regular RT-PCR tests at home with an eye on COVID-19.

"Traveling is a challenge in the pandemic but it is reassuring to see elaborate measures by BCCI for our health and safety. A charter flight to Mumbai and UK and regular RT-PCR Tests at home," Mithali tweeted.

Harmanpreet while thanking the board also said some players made their own choice of travel to Mumbai, keeping in mind the distance and individual convenience.

"The BCCI has organised Charter flights to ferry both men and women players to Mumbai before we leave for the UK. Considering the distance and individual convenience players have made their own choice," Harmanpreet tweeted.

Indian women set to play Test in Australia after England

The Indian women's cricket team is set to play a Test in Australia after playing one in England next month.

India, who play their first Test in seven years from June 16 in England, will play another one during the tour of Australia. They will also play ODI and T20I matches Down Under.

India last played a Test against Australia in 2006.

"England and Australia are the two teams that still play Tests and going forward you will see a Test slotted in when they visit India or when India tour the two countries," a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

"The idea was floated on the sidelines of the men's pink ball Test and later discussed in the Apex Council meeting (last month)."

The tour of Australia is not yet announced but Australian pacer Megan Schutt said earlier this month the series is planned for mid-September.

The Indian squad assembles in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the UK tour comprising a Test in Bristol, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The team will quarantine for two weeks before flying out to UK with the men's team.