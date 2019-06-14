WATCH: How Poonam Pandey pays back Pakistan for Cup jibe

June 14, 2019 10:54 IST

Indian model and actress Poonam Pandey gave Pakistan a befitting reply after one of their TV channels mocked the captivity of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in an ad to preview the upcoming Indo-Pak World Cup match.



The two neighbours will clash in a high-profile World Cup game in Birmingham on Sunday.



The Pakistani advertisement features a model made to look like the IAF officer Abhinandan with his trademark moustache in a blue jersey answering questions on camera and having a cup of tea, aping the video released by the Pakistan Army after he was captured.



Apart from bring in bad taste and mocking the sensitive issue of diplomatic tensions that arose between the countries over the capture, the ad also has racist overtones as it shows Abhinandan’s face blackened.



Pandey has posted a video on her Twitter account in which she took on Pakistan in her own unique style.



Watch the video below to see Poonam Pandey's response:

Photograph and video: Poonam Pandey/Twitter