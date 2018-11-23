rediff.com

VIDEO: Meet Ziva Dhoni's bugs bunny

November 23, 2018 16:54 IST

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Ziva with Dhoni during the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is spending some quality time with his family as Team India battles it out in the series in Australia.

 

Far from the heat of international cricket, Dhoni posted a video where he was seen playing with daughter Ziva Dhoni. 

 

The super-cute Ziva is back again to make us go all 'awww' about her!

Ziva is seen feeding carrot to her dad. Dhoni rightfully captioned the video, “Ziva’s bugs bunny.”

Ziva, meanwhile, has become quite the social media star. Many of her videos went viral during the Indian Premier League.

Rediff Sports Desk
