Former India opener Jaffer retires from all forms of cricket

March 07, 2020 12:46 IST

Wasim Jaffer first batsman to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy.

IMAGE: India's Wasim Jaffer celebrates his double century on the fourth day of the first Test against the West Indies, at St. John's, on June 5, 2006. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, drawing curtains on an illustrious career spanning over two decades.

The 42-year-old batsman played 31 Tests and scored 1,944 runs, at an average of 34.11. He has five hundreds and 11 fifties in the longest format, with 212 his highest score.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Almighty Allah who gave me the talent to play this beautiful game. I'd like to also thank my family - my parents and brothers for encouraging me to pursue the sport as a profession and my wife, who left a cozy life of England to create a lovely home for our children and me," he said.

"A special thanks to all my coaches, right from my school days to professional cricket, for helping me polish my skills. A heartfelt thanks to the selectors who showed faith in me," added Jaffer, who is the highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy.

The veteran opener is also one of few Indian batsmen who have a double hundred in the West Indies. He scored 212 against the hosts in St Lucia.

Jaffer, who made his Test and ODI debut against South Africa in 2006, is, however, remembered for his feats in domestic cricket, particularly the Ranji Trophy.

He is the first batsman to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy, India’s premier domestic tournament.

The right-handed batsman played for Mumbai for most part of his career and then represented Vidarbha. He is also the first player to play in 150 Ranji Trophy matches.

"My gratitude to all the captains I played under and all my colleagues from whom I learnt so much about the game and shared some lifelong memories. I would also like to thank all the support staff who were a constant pillar of support in my long journey," said the Mumbaikar, who made his first-class debut in the 1996-97 season and went on to score 19,410 runs from 260 matches.