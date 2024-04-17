Can Powell lure Narine out of retirement for T20 WC?

IMAGE: Sunil Narine announced his international retirement in November 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals batter Rovman Powell disclosed that he has been trying to convince Sunil Narine to come back from international retirement and feature in the T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to kick off on June 1.

Narine announced his international retirement in November 2023, and West Indies T20I skipper Powell has asked former players and teammates to talk to Narine about featuring in the marquee event.

"For the last 12 months, I've been whispering in his (Narine's) ears, but he's blocked out everyone. I've asked [Kieron] Pollard, [Dwayne] Bravo, and [Nicholas] Pooran. Hopefully, before they select the team, they can crack his code," Powell said in the post-match press conference.

Narine was magnificent for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as an opener during their 2-wicket defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

The left-handed batter made most of the conditions and produced a splendid performance in the opening slot for KKR.

Before being castled by Trent Boult, Narine struck 109 off 56 deliveries, which was laced with 13 boundaries and six maximums.

In RR's triumph, Powell played a key role in chasing the total of 224. He changed the flow of the game with 26 off 13 at a crucial phase of the chase. He struck a boundary and then hit back-to-back sixes off Narine in the 17th over to bring the equation from 62 in 24 to 46 runs in 21 deliveries.

Opportunities have been rare for Powell, who was one of the biggest signings for RR in the IPL auction with a price tag of Rs 7.4 crore.

"The morale in the team is very good, even when I am not playing the communication has been very good and as an international player, I really appreciate when the communication is precise and clear. The guys are in good space and long may that continue," he said.

Powell showed his potential by influencing the flow of the game at the iconic Eden Gardens. He went on to reveal that he has been trying to get a promotion in the batting order by putting a word in RR's director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara ears.

"I told them, 'hey, I bat at No. 4 or 5 for West Indies and if you think West Indies is a good T20 side, then you can push me up the order. We have got a few days off now and I will keep ringing it in their (the management) ears," he said with a chuckle.