News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Wary of Afghan spin threat, Kiwi back their own strengths

Wary of Afghan spin threat, Kiwi back their own strengths

November 06, 2021 18:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Afghanistan's three-pronged spin attack of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have shown they have the ability to turn any game in their favour, and New Zealand's Ish Sodhi said "that's definitely where their threat lies".

IMAGE: Afghanistan's three-pronged spin attack of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have shown they have the ability to turn any game in their favour, and New Zealand's Ish Sodhi said 'that's definitely where their threat lies'. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

New Zealand are aware of the threat posed by Afghanistan's spin attack, but the Black Caps are confident of sealing a semi-final spot in the Twenty20 World Cup with a win in Abu Dhabi, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi said on Saturday.

A win in their final Super 12 match on Sunday will see New Zealand join Pakistan in the last four from Group Two, sending pre-tournament favourites India out of the competition.

"We see it as another game," Sodhi told reporters.

 

"We've approached almost every game like that so far and hopefully we can do the same tomorrow. Be really clear on what's been working really well for us."

Afghanistan's three-pronged spin attack of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have shown they have the ability to turn any game in their favour, and Sodhi said "that's definitely where their threat lies".

"I'm sure all the batsmen during the scouting meeting have taken it into consideration, as well as the threat they bring with the bat," Sodhi said.

"I know we spoke about it in depth this (Saturday) morning with our scouting and things like that. So hopefully we can put together some good performances tomorrow."

Afghanistan's top-order batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi could not confirm if off-spinner Mujeeb, who missed the last two matches against India and Namibia due to injury, will be fit to face New Zealand.

"Our spinners are really good, especially in these conditions," said Shahidi. "We have played a lot of cricket here and we have the benefits. But against the big teams, we need to bat well, too. Batsmen should take more responsibility."

While Afghanistan will have a chance of going through to the last four with a win against New Zealand, such a result could also clear India's way to the semi-final on superior net run-rate.

Asked about the support of a billion-plus Indians for Sunday's match, Shahidi said: "We only focus on ourselves, our team. Our main focus is how to qualify for the semi-finals ... and we'll do our best."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Team celebrated Kohli's birthday
How Team celebrated Kohli's birthday
BBC drops Vaughan after allegations of racism
BBC drops Vaughan after allegations of racism
Pant and Dhawan's coach Tarak Sinha dead
Pant and Dhawan's coach Tarak Sinha dead
Yet another blaze kills Covid patients in hospital
Yet another blaze kills Covid patients in hospital
Maha fire: Rescuing ventilator patients was difficult
Maha fire: Rescuing ventilator patients was difficult
Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody
Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody
Xavi excited for Camp Nou return in 'difficult moment'
Xavi excited for Camp Nou return in 'difficult moment'

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Luck, captaincy, bowling: How India Crushed Scotland

Luck, captaincy, bowling: How India Crushed Scotland

Rahul, Athiya confirm their relationship

Rahul, Athiya confirm their relationship

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances