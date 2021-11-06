News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Team India celebrated Kohli's birthday

How Team India celebrated Kohli's birthday

By Rediff Cricket
November 06, 2021 12:36 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli cuts his birthday cake in the Indian dressing room after the T20 World Cup game against Scotland in Dubai on Friday, November 5, 2021. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The Indian team celebrated Captain Virat Kohli's 33rd birthday after their victory against Scotland at the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

 

Having defeated Scotland by eight wickets to keep their hopes alive of making it to the semis, the team got together to cut Kohli's birthday cake.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- the Indian team mentor for the T20I World Cup and likely the only person in the dressing room who calls Kohli by his nickname 'Chikoo' -- supervised the preparations as he made sure the cake and the candles were in place before Kohli arrived on the scene.

'Cake, laughs and a win! #TeamIndia bring in captain @imVkohli's birthday after their superb victory in Dubai', BCCI tweeted.

'Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes. It feels special and grateful for all the love', Kohli, who steps down as India's T20 captain after the World Cup, tweeted.

 

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

