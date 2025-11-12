Is Gill Unhappy with Eden Pitch?

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the practice session ahead of the first Test match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as Coach Gautam Gambhir looks on. Photograph: ANI Photo

Under a hazy Kolkata sun, Eden Gardens wore a subdued look ahead of Test cricket's return to the city.

Only a few Indian players showed up for the optional training on Tuesday, but all eyes were on Captain Shubman Gill and Coach Gautam Gambhir as they stepped onto a dry, brown surface that seemed to spark more curiosity than comfort.

After training, the coaching staff gathered at the centre wicket for an extended pitch inspection. According to a PTI report, Gill and Bowling Coach Morne Morkel were seen assessing the surface's firmness.

Their expressions reportedly suggested that the 'management did not appear entirely pleased with the surface'. Gill and pitch Curator Sujan Mukherjee then had a 15 minute discussion.

The pitch, left unwatered for nearly a week, appeared dry and brown with faint traces of grass, conditions that could bring reverse swing and variable bounce into play later in the match.

Later in the evening, once South Africa wrapped up their spin-focused nets, newly elected Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly also walked out to inspect the strip. After a brief chat with Mukherjee, the groundsmen watered the adjoining wickets, though the main track was left untouched.

Ganguly has already stated that India had made no request for a 'rank turner'.

The Eden Gardens surface has shown mixed behaviour this domestic season. In two Ranji Trophy games, pacers Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep initially found little assistance before exploiting reverse swing as the ball aged.