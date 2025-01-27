HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Warrican shines as WI thrash Pakistan; draw series 1-1

Warrican shines as WI thrash Pakistan; draw series 1-1

January 27, 2025 11:41 IST

West Indies's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: West Indies's players celebrate a wicket during the second Test against Pakistan in Multan. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Spinner Jomel Warrican picked up five wickets as West Indies outclassed Pakistan by 120 runs on Day 3 of the second and final Test in Multan on Monday.

Warrican claimed 5/27 to bundle out Pakistan for 133 in their second innings after they were set 254 for victory and draw the two-match series 1-1.

This is West Indies' first Test victory in Pakistan in nearly 35 years, having lost won here in November 1990.

Resuming the day on 76/4, Pakistan suffered an early blow when Saud Shakeel was dismissed for 13 by off-spinner Kevin Sinclair in the first over of the day.

At the other end, Warrican struck with the wicket of Kashif Ali.

 

Mohammed Rizwan and Salman Agha batted it out for the next few overs, putting on 39 runs before the latter was trapped leg before wicket for 15 by Rizwan, who also cleaned up Rizwan with a beauty a few overs later.

Pakistan lost six wickets for 57 runs in 20 overs on the third day.

