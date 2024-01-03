Warner's 'guard of honour' sets stage for epic farewell

Photograph: Kind Courtesy cricket.com.aus/X

David Warner received a 'Guard of Honour' from Pakistan on the opening day of the third Test in Sydney, his farewell match at his home ground.

Warner, with 8,695 runs in 111 Tests at an average of 44.58, including 26 centuries, made a notable impact in the ongoing series with 208 runs in two matches at an average of 52.

Pakistan, under skipper Shan Masood, opted to bat, scoring 313 in the first innings. Top scorers were Mohammad Rizwan (88) and Aamer Jamal (82). Pat Cummins starred with a five-wicket haul, leading Australia's bowling attack.

Australia, batting one over on the first day, witnessed Warner's farewell innings with a boundary off the first ball against Sajid Khan. The day ended with Australia at six without loss.