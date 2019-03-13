Warne takes a shot at Dhoni's critics

March 13, 2019 12:16 IST

'When things are tough, you need experienced guys in your side like MS Dhoni'

IMAGE: Warne stated that Dhoni is Kohli's go-to man when the chips are down for the Indian team. Photograph: Solaris Images./Files

Shane Warne has termed Mahendra Singh Dhoni a “must-have” player while calling Virat Kohli a terrific leader.

“When things are tough, you need experienced guys in your side like MS Dhoni. For me, MS Dhoni is a great player and a must-have player in your side,” Warne told ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday.

While praising the veteran keeper-batsman for his experience and versatility, Warne went to the extent of saying that “anyone criticising Dhoni has absolutely no idea what they are talking about.”

Warne, who is very opinionated and vocal, has made it very clear that India need Dhoni’s experience and leadership skills in the World Cup to help the Indian team.

Warne stated that Dhoni is Kohli’s go-to man when the chips are down for the Indian team.

The former Australian leg-spinner also said he still thinks that there is room for Pant.

When asked about his World Cup favourites, the right-arm spinner said: “I think India and England must go in the favourites because of the cricket they have played over the last six to 12 months but I think Australia is starting to develop that belief where they can win from anywhere again.”

The much-awaited World Cup is scheduled to take place from May 30 to July 14 in England. India will begin their campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Hampshire Bowl.