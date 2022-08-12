News
VVS Laxman will be head coach in Zimbabwe: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

VVS Laxman will be head coach in Zimbabwe: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Source: PTI
August 12, 2022 21:29 IST
VVS Laxman

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with VVS Laxman. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman will be India's acting head coach for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe as there is only a short turnaround time between the series and the Asia Cup starting on August 27 in the UAE, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Friday.

"Yes, VVS Laxman will be in charge of the Indian team in Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series. It's not like Rahul Dravid is taking a break. The ODI series in Zimbabwe finishes on August 22 and Dravid along with Indian team will reach the UAE on August 23. Since there is little gap between the two events, Laxman will be in charge of the Indian squad in Zimbabwe," BCCI secretary Shah said on Friday.

 

"Since only KL and Hooda are there with the ODI squad in Zimbabwe, it was only logical that the head coach would be with the T20 squad."

The three ODIs in Zimbabwe will be played in Harare on August 18, 20 and 22.

Shah also informed that KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda will directly fly from Dubai to Harare as they are part of the Asia Cup squad.

The convention in BCCI has been that second string or A teams have always been monitored by the head of the NCA and hence Laxman will be with the Indian squad when the first team is on assignment elsewhere.

When the Indian team was in UK in June-July, Laxman was with the T20 squad in Ireland when Dravid was with the Test squad in England.

KL Rahul is making a comeback in the national squad after recuperating from sports hernia surgery.

He was initially not supposed to be a part of the Zimbabwe squad but since the medical team has deemed him fit, he is going to be with the team for the three ODIs, which will be good practice for him ahead of the big ticket Asia Cup. 

Source: PTI
