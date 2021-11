The first India-New Zealand Test began at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Thursday.

Indian batters Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja scored half centurioes on day one. Photograph: BCCI

At the end of day 1, India were 258 for the loss of four wickets.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer was on 75 and Ravindra Jadeja on 50 were at the crease at the end of the day's play.

How will day 2 pan out for the Indian batters? Will the runs come flowing or will the Black Caps bowlers prevail?

Time to Vote!