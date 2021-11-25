News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Latham is going to be key for New Zealand in India: Jaffer

Latham is going to be key for New Zealand in India: Jaffer

November 25, 2021 13:51 IST
'Ashwin v Latham is going to be a cracking contest.'

IMAGE: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer said Tom Latham has done well in sub-continental conditions as he plays the sweep shot well and has the game to counter the spinners. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes Tom Latham will be the key batter for New Zealand in the ongoing first Test match in Kanpur on Thursday.

 

Jaffer said Latham has done well in sub-continental conditions as he plays the sweep shot well and has the game to counter the spinners.

"Tom Latham is going to be key for NZ. He has the game to succeed in the subcontinent. Plays the sweep shot well. Has a hundred in SL, two hundreds in UAE vs Pak, and got three fifties last time NZ were here. Ashwin v Latham is going to be a cracking contest," Jaffer said on Koo.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also pointed out that spin will play a big role in the two-Test series in India.

"I suppose it is important to adapt and adjust and see what might be the most effective. As we have seen in this part of the world, the spin component has been very large and it has played a big role in changing the complexion of the game. So I am sure both sides will be aware of that and looking to play strong spin component," said Williamson on eve of the match.

'Shreyas is a good, attacking red-ball player as well'
'Australia will be without a captain for 15 yrs if...'
Kiwi Jamieson ready for different challenge in India
How Coast Guard keeps India's coast safe post 26/11
Sathiyan enters round of 32 at World TT Championship
What A Wonderful Sight!
Pollution: SC re-imposes construction ban in Delhi
New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

'Moment to cherish': Iyer gets Test cap from Gavaskar

Check out New Zealand's game plan for Kanpur Test

