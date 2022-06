The first game in the five match T20I series between India and South Africa will be played at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi starting 1900 IST.

IMAGE: The Indian players warm up before practice for Thursday's game at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

So, who will open the series with a win today? India or SA?

Time to vote!