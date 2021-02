February 24, 2021 22:03 IST

In reply to England's 112, India ended the first day of the pink ball Test at 99/3.

IMAGE: Axar Patel's 6/38 sent England crashing to 112 all out in the first innings at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on the first day of the day-night third Test. Photograph: BCCI

Can the legendary James Anderson and Stuart Broad bowling together in what will clearly be their last Test in India stun the Indians on Thursday afternoon?

Will left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who got the prize wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, do an Axar Patel when play resumes at the N M stadium?

Who will win the Ahmedabad day-night Test?

Time for you guys to vote!