At the end of Day One at Lord's on Thursday, August 12, India were 276 for the loss of 3 wickets.

K L Rahul was unbeaten on 127 with Ajinkya Rahane at 1 at the crease.

IMAGE: K L Rahul celebrates his century with Virat Kohli on Day 1 at Lord's , August 12, 2021. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Will the Indian batsmen rule Day 2? Or will the England bowlers get some quick wickets?

