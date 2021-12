The second India-New Zealand Test began at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

IMAGE: Opener Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 120 at the end of the first day's play. Photograph: BCCI

At the end of the day's play India were 221 for the loss of four wickets.

Mayank Agarwal was 120 not out and Wriddhiman Saha on 25 were at the crease at stumps on day one.

Will day two favour the Indian batters or will the New Zealand spinners grab early wickets?

