NZ captain Williamson to miss Mumbai Test with injury

NZ captain Williamson to miss Mumbai Test with injury

December 03, 2021 09:58 IST
IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson speaks to India skipper Virat Kohli at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against India, starting in Mumbai on Friday, with a left-elbow injury.

 

Williamson has been dealing with the tendon injury since it first emerged in the New Zealand home summer, New Zealand Cricket said in a media release.

Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in the second and final Test against India with the final playing XI to be confirmed at the toss, which has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed the injury had flared-up during the first Test in Kanpur.

"It’s been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury," Stead said.

"While we"ve been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow.

"Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn’t an option.

"We all know how much he loves playing and leading this team, particularly in Test cricket, so it’s a very difficult decision to sit out.

"It’s been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it’s important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him.

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

