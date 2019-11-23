News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Visibility with pink ball is easier than the red ball'

'Visibility with pink ball is easier than the red ball'

November 23, 2019 19:04 IST

Action from Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday

IMAGE: Action from Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Visibility may have been one of the talking points in the run-up to the first Day/Night Test in India but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels sighting the pink ball is "easier" than the red cherry.

There had been plenty of talk around the heavily-lacquered ball especially during twilight time.

 

Asked about visibility, the former India captain said: "It's actually easier than the red ball."

Ganguly remained non-committal on whether India will play a pink ball Test in Australia next year.

Ganguly, who was the man behind India hosting its maiden Day/Night Test after initial resistance, was delighted with the big turnout at the Eden Gardens.

"So many watched the match that is most important. I was not under any tension but I was busy."

Ganguly thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her presence on Friday, and promised to be present at the two T20Is between Asian all-star XI and World XI next year to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I will go. I know you have gala plans for the event," he said.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Kohli equals Ponting for most tons as captain

Kohli equals Ponting for most tons as captain

PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test, Day 2

PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test, Day 2

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use