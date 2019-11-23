PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test, Day 2

November 23, 2019 16:07 IST

Images from Day 2 of the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Virat Kohli aced the pink-ball challenge with a sparkling 130 not out to help India consolidate their position against Bangladesh on day two of the second and final Test at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Kohli went into India's first day-night Test wary of the exaggerated swing of the heavily-lacquered ball but displayed no signs of any discomfort and helped India to 289-4 at lunch.



Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 12 at the other end with India, leading now by 183 runs, on course for their 12th consecutive home series victory.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

After India resumed on 174-3, Ajinkya Rahane (51) brought up his fourth consecutive 50-plus but fell soon after adding 99 runs with his captain.



Kohli cover-drove Ebadot Hossain to reach 99 and, with the crowd chanting his name, took two off spinner Taijul Islam to bring up his 27th Test century, and 20th as the captain.

IMAGE: World chess champion Magnus Carlsen, left, and India's chess legend Viswanathan Anand, 3rd right, ring the ball at the Eden Gardens to signal the start of play on Day 2. Photograph: BCCI

He removed his helmet to soak in the applause but the proper celebration happened a little later when he hit Abu Jayed for four consecutive boundaries.



India triumphed inside three days in the series opener in Indore and a similar thrashing appeared on the cards for Bangladesh who were skittled out for 106 in their first innings.