Kohli equals Ponting for most tons as captain

November 23, 2019 18:54 IST

The Indian captain also went past the former Australian captain for most Test centuries as skipper.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli celebrates on completing his century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Adding another feather to his illustrious cap, Virat Kohli on Saturday equalled Australian great Ricky Ponting's record of 41 international centuries as captain.

Kohli brought up his 70th overall ton and 27th Test century with a brace off Taijul Islam in the 68th over, on the second day of India's maiden day-night Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh.

With the century, Kohli's 20th as India captain in Tests, the talismanic batsman also surpassed Ponting's tally of 19 Test tons as skipper.

Only former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has more centuries than Kohli with 25 tons to his name as captain.

On Friday, Kohli became the fastest to 5000 runs as captain, completing the feat in 86 innings during day one of the pink ball Test at Eden Gardens.