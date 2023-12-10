News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Visa troubles for Pakistan team

Visa troubles for Pakistan team

Source: PTI
December 10, 2023 16:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: PCB Media/X

Visa and passport issues have left the national senior cricket team in Australia without a doctor and the under-19 side in the UAE without a team manager.

Sohail Saleem, who was named as the official team doctor for the series in Australia and New Zealand, is yet to join the team.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board is still trying to get a visa for Dr Saleem and as soon as it comes he will join the side in Australia in time for the first Test in Perth,” a reliable source in the PCB said.

 

He said similarly former Test batsman, Shoaib Muhammad, who was named manager of the Pakistan junior side taking part in the Asia Cup in UAE, has also been unable to leave with the squad.

"Shoaib had some expired passport issues which the board is sorting out and hopefully he will also soon reach UAE to take charge,” the source said.

Ironically even the off-spinner, Sajid Khan, who is set to replace Abrar Ahmed in the Pakistan squad in Australia has also had his departure delayed due to visa issues.

The source admitted before naming the officials in any touring squad, the board should make it certain they will leave with their teams on schedule.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
England skipper praises bowlers; eyes series sweep
England skipper praises bowlers; eyes series sweep
Melee at Wankhede after free entry for Ind v Eng T20
Melee at Wankhede after free entry for Ind v Eng T20
'What is need to have clarity on Rohit right now?'
'What is need to have clarity on Rohit right now?'
Distributors flock to MFs as returns, flows improve
Distributors flock to MFs as returns, flows improve
Does 'Impact Player' rule have a negative impact?
Does 'Impact Player' rule have a negative impact?
Windies secure historic win over England
Windies secure historic win over England
Nearly 10 Rajasthan BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje
Nearly 10 Rajasthan BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

After lashing out at Haris Rauf, Riaz does a U-turn

After lashing out at Haris Rauf, Riaz does a U-turn

Breaking 28-year jinx: Can Pakistan win in Australia?

Breaking 28-year jinx: Can Pakistan win in Australia?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances