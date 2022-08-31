News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma sets new record

Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma sets new record

Source: ANI
August 31, 2022 23:40 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is the highest run-getter in the shortest version of the game. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the first player to score 3500 runs in T20I history.

 

The star India batter reached this landmark during his side's match against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022. Rohit achieved the feat as he took a run against Haroon Arshad in the first over of the match. Rohit, who had scored 3499 runs before the start of the match, reached 3500 runs.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill has scored 3497 runs and Virat Kohli is placed in the third position with 3,343 runs.

The Indian captain is now highest run-getter in the shortest version of the game.

The 34-year-old has featured in all Asia Cup editions since 2008, making him the first Indian to feature in seven series of the tournament.

In the Asia Cup, Rohit has smashed 895 runs in 27 innings at an average of 40.68.

 

Source: ANI
Points Table: Asia Cup 2022
'It's hard to leave Karthik out'
Hardik rises to career-best spot in ICC T20I rankings
'Kohli in the right space after a month off cricket'
Asia Cup PIX: India beat Hong Kong, enter Super 4
Asia Cup PIX: India beat Hong Kong, enter Super 4

'Kohli in the right space after a month off cricket'

