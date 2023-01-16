News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat on throwdown trio's contribution to his success

Virat on throwdown trio's contribution to his success

Source: PTI
January 16, 2023 18:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli says the throwdown trio of D Raghvendra, Nuwan Seneviratne and Dayanand Garani have made a difference to his batting

IMAGE: Virat Kohli says the throwdown trio of D Raghvendra, Nuwan Seneviratne and Dayanand Garani have made a difference to his batting. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Indian run-machine Virat Kohli has credited the team's throwdown trio of D Raghvendra, Nuwan Seneviratne and Dayanand Garani for making a "big difference" to his batting.

The throwdown specialists use a sidearm, a cricketing equipment in the shape of a long spoon, to hurl the ball at high speed (in the range of 140-150kmph) to test the batters at the nets.

 

"All three of them have given us world-class practice every time we play. They challenge us in the nets like any 145 or 150kmph pace bowlers. They always try to get us out and make sure that they test us regularly," Kohli told young Indian opener Shubman Gill in an interaction on BCCI.tv after the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

"At times, it feels very intense. For me that has been the difference in my career, to be very honest.... From where I was as a cricketer before I started getting this kind of practice to where I am today."

Karnataka's Raghavendra, who is fondly known as 'Raghu' joined the BCCI from the National Cricket Academy, and was the first to join Team India. He would regularly give throwdowns to batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India then hired left-handed Sri Lankan Seneviratne in 2018 to help them prepare for left-arm pacers.

A civic volunteer in Kolkata Police, Dayanand, who was with Kings XI Punjab, was roped in by Team India after Raghu tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020 and has become a permanent support staff since then.

"A lot of credit has go to these guys, who have given us practice regularly and their contribution has been unbelievable. You guys should remember their names and faces because, behind our success, a lot of effort has been put in by these guys," Kohli said.

Gill, who was interviewing Kohli, was quick to add: "These three combined would have had 1200 to 1500 wickets. They prepare us for all kinds of conditions heading into the match."

India thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the final ODI to sweep the series 3-0, with Kohli notching two hundreds from three matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Viacom 18 bags women's IPL media rights for 951 crore
Viacom 18 bags women's IPL media rights for 951 crore
The reason behind India's poor showing in World Cups
The reason behind India's poor showing in World Cups
India first team in ODIs to win by 300 runs or more
India first team in ODIs to win by 300 runs or more
Cruise flagged-off by Modi gets stuck on Day 3
Cruise flagged-off by Modi gets stuck on Day 3
What NRIs Need To Know About Form 10F
What NRIs Need To Know About Form 10F
Villagers Train To Tackle Terrorists
Villagers Train To Tackle Terrorists
Modi's mega roadshow ahead of BJP national executive
Modi's mega roadshow ahead of BJP national executive

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Wasim Akram's Late Swing

Wasim Akram's Late Swing

'Small changes' working as Rahane eyes Test comeback

'Small changes' working as Rahane eyes Test comeback

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances