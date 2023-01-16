News
Viacom 18 bags media rights for women's IPL for 951 crore

Viacom 18 bags media rights for women's IPL for 951 crore

Source: PTI
January 16, 2023 13:33 IST
IMAGE: The inaugural Women's IPL which will have five teams is likely to begin in the first week of March. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI on Monday announced that Viacom 18 have grabbed the media rights for the upcoming Women's IPL for a whopping Rs 951 crore for five years, pipping other bidders, including Disney Star and Sony, in the auction.

 

The auction for the T20 League was conducted by the BCCI in Mumbai on Monday.

The global rights comprise three categories -- linear (TV), digital and combined (TV and digital). In the men's IPL, separate rights are sold across regions.

According to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the fee per match will come to Rs 7.09 crore for the next five years.

"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women's @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women's Cricket," Shah tweeted.

"After pay equity, today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate. It's a big and decisive step for empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages. A new dawn indeed! #WIPL @ICC @BCCIWomen," read his another tweet.

The inaugural Women's IPL is likely to begin in the first week of March. Five teams will compete and all the matches will be held in Mumbai.

Viacom18 had won the IPL digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore while Disney Star had retained the TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore for a five-year period starting 2023 during a three-day auction held in June, 2022.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Did Harmanpreet play a role in coach Powar's axing?
When Mithali Raj bowled Harbhajan
Pioneering promoter of Indian women's cricket no more
Healy predicts the winner of India vs Australia Tests
Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury
India's richest 1% own over 40% of total wealth
Criminalisation of marital rape: SC seeks govt reply
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SEE: Smriti, Pujara, Shami's Snowy Hols

'WIPL next frontier for women's cricket'

