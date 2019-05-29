What makes spin twins Chahal, Kuldeep click

May 29, 2019 14:14 IST

'I think we trust each other. We have known each other for seven or eight years now. We have a good bond on and off the field.'

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, left, and Yuzvendra Chahal combined for six wickets in the 95-run warm-up win against Bangladesh. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India's Yuzvendra Chahal says the key to his potent partnership with spin twin Kuldeep Yadav is 'trust'.



The pair combined for six Bangladesh wickets as Virat Kohli's side ended their World Cup 2019 preparations with a 95-run warm-up win.



Four of the six top wicket-takers since the 2015 World Cup are wrist-spinners and the art has never been more prized than in the modern game.



Chahal says after years bowling alongside Kuldeep their bond is teak-tough, extolling the virtues of wrist-spinners in the process.

"I think we trust each other. We have known each other for seven or eight years now," he said.



"We have a good bond on and off the field.



"If I bowl first, I talk to him and tell him what the pitch is like and he does the same for me if he bowls first.



"Before the match, we always plan we can bowl googlies or sliders to certain batsmen.



"Finger-spin is important for the team but wrist-spinners have more variations.



"If you have three, four more variations it puts more doubt in the batsman's mind as to which ball is coming."



India piled up 359 runs in the first innings in Cardiff, with KL Rahul and MS Dhoni both making attractive centuries.



Kohli's men have made more than 300 runs in just two of their last 14 ODIs, so an imposing score will fuel optimism for the World Cup campaign.



Chahal has a mixed record in England, taking three wickets in last summer's three-match ODI series.



But the 28-year-old is buoyed by the bullish form of his batting line-up in the knowledge he will be happy to defend such towering totals.



"The way KL and MS batted is a good sign for us," he said.



"Rahul took his time and he played his shots. You can see he's in form from the IPL and has more confidence now.

"Before the World Cup, if batsmen give you a good total it gives the bowlers a chance.



"When you have 350, 360 on the board as a bowler you feel more like you can flight your balls and try things.



"For a bowling side, you have no pressure and the pressure is all on the batting team when they are chasing 360.



"You have to hit every ball when you are chasing such a high total and we are planning according to that."

(International Cricket Council)