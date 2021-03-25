News
Greater the setback, stronger the comeback: Shreyas Iyer

Greater the setback, stronger the comeback: Shreyas Iyer

March 25, 2021 16:09 IST
Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer injures his shoulder during 1st ODI against England. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer is all but ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But the batsman is confident of making a strong comeback after the injury.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Iyer wrote: "I've been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon."

Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, has wished skipper Iyer a speedy recovery. "Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15- stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup," Jindal tweeted.

 

Shreyas Iyer

Photograph: Kind courtesy, BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against England due to the shoulder injury he sustained during the opening ODI and he will be leaving the bubble.

"Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs, he will be exiting the bubble," the BCCI media manager said before the start of the pre-match press conference.

AGENCIES
