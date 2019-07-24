Cotterell 'salutes' Indian blind cricket team

July 24, 2019 20:18 IST

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cotterell paid rich tribute to the Indian blind cricket team, the reigning world champions, when the cricketers visited him at his Army base camp in Jamaica.

It is Indian blind team's maiden visit to Jamaica, where they will lock horns with the Jamaican blind team in a limited-overs series, featuring three ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals.

Cotterell posted his pictures with the Indian players, who were seen doing the West Indian's signature celebratory step - the salute.

"The Indian Blind Cricket team have made an historic visit to Jamaica - I met them at my work place - my army base Up Camp Park. #salute to these men and their achievements," Cotterell tweeted.

"You can follow the World Champions here - @blind_cricket ... Goodluck to my Jamaican countrymen also. #CABI #windies," read his other tweet.