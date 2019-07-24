News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cotterell 'salutes' Indian blind cricket team

Cotterell 'salutes' Indian blind cricket team

July 24, 2019 20:18 IST

Sheldon Cotterell

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cotterell paid rich tribute to the Indian blind cricket team, the reigning world champions, when the cricketers visited him at his Army base camp in Jamaica.

It is Indian blind team's maiden visit to Jamaica, where they will lock horns with the Jamaican blind team in a limited-overs series, featuring three ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals.

 

Cotterell posted his pictures with the Indian players, who were seen doing the West Indian's signature celebratory step - the salute.

Sheldon Cotterell

"The Indian Blind Cricket team have made an historic visit to Jamaica - I met them at my work place - my army base Up Camp Park. #salute to these men and their achievements," Cotterell tweeted.

"You can follow the World Champions here - @blind_cricket ... Goodluck to my Jamaican countrymen also. #CABI #windies," read his other tweet.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

The man who changed Indian cricket forever

The man who changed Indian cricket forever

With no Dhoni in Test matches, will India use No 7?

With no Dhoni in Test matches, will India use No 7?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          