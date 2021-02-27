Vijay Hazare: Dhawan blasts century to power Delhi to win

Source:

February 27, 2021 21:58 IST

A roundup of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day matches played on Saturday.

IMAGE: Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after completing his century against Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan smashed a brilliant century to power Delhi to a thrilling three-wicket victory against Maharashtra in the Elite Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament in Jaipur, on Saturday.

Chasing a huge 329 for victory, Dhawan tore apart the Maharashtra attack as he hammered 153 from 118 balls, hitting 21 fours and a six, as Delhi won with four balls to spare.



Dhawan gave Delhi a perfect in the run chase as he put on 136 runs for the opening wicket with Dhruv Shorey, who hit 61 from 75 balls.



He then put on 101 runs for the fourth wicket with Kshitiz Sharma, who hit 36 from 29 balls.



Earlier, Azim Kazi top scored for Maharashtra with a quickfire 91 from 73 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. He along with Kedar Jadhav, who stroked 86 from 81 balls, added 98 runs for the fourth wicket to take their team past the 300-run mark.

Iyer helps Mumbai continue winning run



Skipper Shreyas Iyer's fluent 116 and an impressive show by India speedster Shardul Thakur powered Mumbai to a 67-run win over Rajasthan in an Elite Group D game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur on Saturday.



This was Mumbai's fourth successive win, having earlier defeated Delhi, Maharashtra and Puducherry.



Opting to bat at the KL Saini stadium, Mumbai rode on Iyer's 103-ball knock to post a competitive 317/7. The elegant right-handed batsman led from the front before his bowlers bundled out the opposition for 250 with Thakur (4/50) doing the bulk of the damage.



Mumbai openers -- young Yashasvi Jaiswal (38) and Prithvi Shaw (36) -- gave the domestic giants a strong start, adding 71 for the first wicket. But Rajasthan pegged back Mumbai by removing both the openers in quick succession as they slipped to 83/2.



Iyer anchored the innings before toying with the Rajasthan attack, scoring his second century of the tournament with the help of 11 fours and three sixes.



He found able partners in Sarfaraz Khan (30) and Suryakumar Yadav (29), who played their roles to perfection.



Iyer added 96 for the third wicket with Sarfaraz and then forged a 56-run stand with Suryakumar for the fourth wicket to put the hosts on the back foot.



After Iyer was cleaned up in the 46th over by Ravi Bishnoi, all-rounder Akash Parkar made an unbeaten 24 off 15 balls, to power Mumbai in the final overs.



For Rajasthan, left-arm spinner Shubham Sharma (3/59) did the bulk of the damage.



Chasing 318, Rajasthan lost opener Yash Kothari (2) and skipper Ashok Menaria (20) early and were struggling at 32/2.



Manender Singh (40) and Mahipal Lomror (76) tried to take the game deep with their 101-run third-wicket stand, but medium pacer Parkar broke the partnership after trapping Singh in front of the wicket.



Shardul castled Lomror to leave Rajasthan at 160/4. From thereon, it was an uphill task for Rajasthan and they were eventually bowled out for 250.

Brief Scores:



Mumbai 317/7 (Shreyas Iyer 116, Yashasvi Jaiswal 38; Shubham Sharma 3/59, Abhimanyu Lamba 2/66) beat Rajasthan 250 (Mahipal Lomror 76; Shardul Thakur 4/50) by 67 runs.



At Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Maharashtra 328/7 (Azim Kazi 91, Kedar Jadhav 86; Lalit Yadav 3/69, Pradeep Sangwan 2/61) lost to Delhi 330/7 (Shikhar Dhawan 153, Dhruv Shorey; Satyajeet Bachhav 3/68) by three wickets.



At Jaipuria Vidhyalaya ground: Puducherry 227/9 (Sheldon Jackson 104, Sagar Trivedi 51; Rishi Dhawan 4/44, Pankaj Jaswal 2/23) beat Himachal 123 (Abhimanyu Rana 27; Sagar Udeshi 4/35, Kannan Vignesh 3/30) by 104 runs.



Prerak slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh



Middle-order batsman Prerak Mankad on Saturday took Eden Gardens by storm with a sensational 174 to power Saurashtra to a 62-run win over Chandigarh in a group E clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Kolkata.



The 26-year-old plundered six sixes and 16 fours in his knock from 130 balls to propel Saurashtra to a massive 388 for 7 after Chandigarh opted to bowl.



In reply, Chandigarh, who have been impressive in their debut Elite season with three wins on the trot, could manage 326 for 7.



The win helped Saurashtra consolidate their lead with 16 points, four clear of Chandigarh to close in on a quarterfinal spot.



Saurashtra lost both their openers, Avi Barot (25) and Snell Patel (20) inside 11 overs but thereafter it was all about Prerak, who stitched two century-plus stands with Vishvaraj Jadeja (50 off 53 balls) and Arpit Vasavada (71 off 52 balls) to lead the charge.



The No 4 Saurashtra batsman paced his innings brilliantly taking 53 balls for his half-century before he stepped up to race to his second List A century in the next 39 balls.



There was no stopping Prerak as he took another 27 balls to cruise to 150. He was dismissed by Jagjit Singh in the final over but the damage had been done.



Chirag Jani too scored a quickfire 30 not out from 10 balls (3x4, 2x6) to end their innings on a high.



Chasing the target, Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra (50) and Arslan Khan (61) put on a century-plus stand and then Ankit Kaushik chipped in with 54 but it proved too little in the end.



Brief Scores:



At Eden Gardens: Saurashtra 388/7; 50 overs (Prerak Mankad 174, Vishvaraj Jadeja 50; Jaskaran Singh 4/60) b Chandigarh 326/7 (Ankit Kaushik 54, Manan Vohra 50) by 62 runs.



At JU Second Campus, Saltlake: Services 287/5; 50 overs (Rajat Paliwal 78 not out, Shivam Tiwari 74) beat Haryana 175; 43.3 overs (Jayant Yadav 59) by 112 runs.



At 22 Yards Academy: Bengal 368/4; 50 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 99, Anustup Majumdar 92 not out, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 55, Shahbaz Ahmed 48 not out, Kaif Ahmed 42) b Jammu & Kashmir 286; 45.3 overs (Abid Mushtaq 68, Parvez Rasool 50; Arnab Nandi 4/46) by 82 runs.



